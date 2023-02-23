Pashinyan to Keep Civil Servants on his side, more award was distributed in the National Assembly

NA Speaker Alen Simonyan signed an order to reward NA employees with 15 percent of their salary. the National Assembly” constitutional law, I order:
- According to the Law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Armenia for 2023” and the Decision No. 2111-N of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of December 29, 2022, Annex No. 4 “Ensuring the Implementation of the Powers of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia”, Program 1024, Measure 11001, “Awards, Monetary Incentives and Special Payments” According to the article, the amount of the award of the staff of the National Assembly for the year 2023 is distributed among the employees of the staff of the National Assembly in the amount of 15 percent of the official rate of each employee, according to the appendix.
- Head of the staff of the National Assembly-Secretary-General D. ARAKELYAN to ensure the execution of relevant payments in accordance with the procedure established by the legislation of the Republic of Armenia” – stated in the order.
Leave a Reply