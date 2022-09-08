Pashinyan surrogates Arsen Torosyan paved the way handing Artsakh to the enemy

There is no chance of recognition of Artsakh’s independence and there has never been, we engaged in self-deception. Arsen Torosyan: factor.am:

Arsen Torosyan, deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, states in a conversation with Factor TV that the status quo created after the 2020 war is fraught with dangers. “Do we want to remain under the threat of being killed endlessly, or should we resolve the conflict?” And for that purpose, he sees the need to “heal the wounds of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, who have been going through 30 years of wars and military conflicts, instead of deepening the enmity”. “Azerbaijan was wounded in the war of 1994, giving 25,000 victims and having 600,000 refugees, or are we the only victims? We should heal the wounds bilaterally.

It is a trap for us to incite lasting enmity with Azerbaijanis. we should not feed enmity,” says Torosyan. Arsen Torosyan, a member of the administration of the ruling force, CP, believes that the state failed in previous years, not being able to achieve the independence of Artsakh. He says that this idea was a self-deception. “There is no chance to recognize the independence of Artsakh and there has never been.” According to Mr. Torosyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his colleagues are working to ensure that the solution to the Artsakh issue is not a mine or a delayed explosion.