Pashinyan Party Civil Contract filed two lawsuits against 168 Media

Today, we learned from the Datalex judicial information system that the “Civil Contract” party filed two lawsuits against the 168.am news website. The fact that the authorities of the day are trying in every possible way to silence free speech and an impartial press is perhaps nothing new.

It turns out that both lawsuits filed against the media refer to administrative offenses against the rights of citizens and the health of the population. Thus, the plaintiff party demands to subject the defendant to administrative liability in accordance with the procedure provided for in Article 40.1 of the RA Code on Administrative Offenses. This article is about campaigning on or before polling day.

The article says that campaigning through public speeches and public events on the day before the vote and the day before it causes a fine in the amount of four hundred to six hundred times the minimum wage. Campaigning through print media, terrestrial broadcasting radio stations and television stations (including during satellite broadcasting) on ​​the day of the election and the day before it shall result in the imposition of a fine in the amount of 500 to 700 times the minimum wage on the person or leader of the media activity.

Aramazd Kiviryan, the lawyer of 168.am , said in a conversation with “Hraparak” that they have not yet received any notification from the court, but they are aware that the CP filed two lawsuits against the media outlet. “We haven’t received any documents yet, but I can say that two lawsuits have been filed against the media, it refers to Article 40.1 of the RA Code,” the lawyer said.

In response to the question of what publications the KP filed a lawsuit against, two lawsuits under the same article, the lawyer said that until they receive a notice, they cannot say which specific publications it refers to. “I can’t say about that at the moment, we haven’t received any claims yet,” he said.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/34b09ef4abd816f05c4a58bacb4e6f5a?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

