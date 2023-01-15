Pashinyan, keep your hands off Artsakh

Edik Andreasyan,

The RA authorities have already announced at various levels that Armenia has nothing to do with the Artsakh issue, starting with ensuring the security of Artsakh, and ending with the settlement of such a sensitive issue as the opening of the Lachine Corridor.

The only conclusion that can be drawn from all this is the following: the RA authorities have adopted a policy of non-interference in the affairs of Artsakh. Personally, in my opinion, non-interference in the affairs of Artsakh is the best decision of Nikol Pashinyan and his political group. If they do not interfere, they cannot harm, and the harm they inflict cannot be fatal for Artsakh.

However, a very interesting Sunday opened on Artsakh. It turned out that Nikol Pashinyan has once again poked his nose into the internal affairs of Artsakh and is trying, to put it mildly, to make political adjustments there. Please tell Mr. Pashinyan that Ruben Vardanyan “doesn’t care” that he is the de facto leader of Artsakh today. But who cares about Nikol Pashinyan’s opinion about Ruben Vardanyan, if it completely coincides with Ilham Aliyev’s earlier opinion that Ruben Vardanyan should leave Artsakh. And here Nikol, Arayik Harutyunyan and a group of capitulants from Artsakh are trying to remove Ruben Vardanyan, who has a rather tough position towards the Azerbaijani authorities and managed to manage the situation during the siege of Artsakh.

It is not difficult to understand that these days, throwing political disputes in Artsakh is at least a donkey on the part of the RA authorities, if not to say, to pour water into Azerbaijan’s mill and make the problem of Russian peacekeepers more difficult. The establishment of anarchy in Artsakh is directly beneficial to Azerbaijan. And this is exactly what Pashinyan and Arayik Harutyunyan are trying to do, talking about some elections and the formation of a new government. The idea of ​​organizing new elections in Artsakh is futile and has no prospect of success for the simple reason that no organization in the world will undertake to observe and certify their process and results. Moreover, even Armenia cannot participate in these elections as an observer. And maybe Nikol and Arayik are trying to put the failure of those elections in the pockets of the Russian peacekeepers… It’s ridiculous.

In fact, Nikol Pashinyan sees in Ruben Vardanyan not only the defeat of his henchmen from Artsakh, but also his own defeat. Everyone understands that Ruben Vardanyan managed to carry out a formal change of power in Artsakh and took over the main functions vital for the second Armenian state. Arayik Harutyunyan, whom Nikol appointed the president of Artsakh, has been hopelessly pushed into the background and continues to be considered the president of Artsakh simply because it is simply impossible to organize new elections in Artsakh. Nikol Pashinyan understands very well that tomorrow, the next day, Azerbaijan will have to come to terms with the idea of ​​negotiating with Ruben Vardanyan, and this already means that Ruben Vardanyan will become the de facto leader of Artsakh. and one fine day Arayik Harutyunyan will present to the public what he knows or does not know about Nikol in court. Pashinyan wants to prevent this and is doing everything to bring Araik Harutyunyan back to power. I do not rule out that Aliyev agrees to open the corridor, only if Nikol’s plan is implemented in Artsakh and someone appears there who will agree to be the proxy of official Baku in Stepanakert. Such a thing simply cannot be allowed until Artsakh does not have any status both within Azerbaijan and outside of it.

It remains to urge Nikol one thing: if you need to do something important today to resolve the situation, it is your resignation. Keep your hands off Artsakh. They know what they are doing and how to keep Artsakh Armenian. You better solve the issue of Armenia remaining Armenian with your resignation.

