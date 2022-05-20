Pashinyan getting Help, Turkish FM Cavusoglu Armenian authorities are pressured by the “radicals” from inside the country, and the Diaspora from outside.

should respond positively to Baku’s “peace initiatives”, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in response to questions from Azerbaijani journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, aa.com.tr reports. We continue to urge and encourage Armenia to respond to “these good intentions” (quotes: Tert.am). We see that the “radicals” inside the country (quotation marks – Tert.am) and outside the Diaspora are putting pressure on the Armenian authorities. We have already told not only (US Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken, but also our other interlocutors that Armenia should be encouraged more in this direction. “During our meeting yesterday (with the US Secretary of State), we once again reminded that Turkey, Azerbaijan, want peace, ‘goodwill’ (quotes: Tert.am) are being used to ensure stability in the region,” Cavusoglu said. Çavuşoլlu reminded that the Azerbaijani side offered Armenia to sign a comprehensive peace agreement. The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan also supports the talks on the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia.

