Pashinyan dictatorship appellate court upholds arrest for Kajaran head

The Yerevan Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld an earlier ruling to arrest Kajaran community head Manvel Paramazyan for 2 months, his lawyer Yervand Varosyan told Panorama.am on Tuesday.

“Our appeal has been rejected and the arrest remains in place. Such a decision by judge Armen Danielyan was highly expected, otherwise we would not have left the courtroom yesterday,” the lawyer said.

Varosyan said the arrest ruling would be appealed to the Court of Cassation.

“Mr. Paramazyan understands very well what is happening, there is nothing unexpected for him. The important thing is that he stays calm and resilient,” he said.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction ruled to arrest Paramazyan for 2 months on July 10.

He has been charged with fraud (Article 38-178, Part 3), bribery (Article 311, Part 4) and obstruction of the free expression of the will of voters (Article 154.2, Part 2).

Paramazyan denies any wrongdoing, calling the charges against him “political persecution”, according to his lawyer Lusine Sahakyan.