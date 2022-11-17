Pashinyan closed the ministry of Diaspora and replaced it with a puppet friend commissioner Zareh Sinanyan Video

Pashinyan closed the ministry of Diaspora and replaced it with a puppet friend commissioner Zareh Sinanyan

Every position in the Pashinayan Government is through cronyism, and nepotism Zareh Sinanyan is no exception.

Now Zareh Sinanyan trying to create a Fake Diaspora to satisfy his boss’s wishes, Like Pashinyan refuse to answer Journalist questions. see the video

Zareh – Being a representative of a treasonous government that has failed to deliver on its promises while serving the interests of foreigners and enemies, doesn’t dismiss you from your obligation to answer journalists’ questions. Nor does it give you the right to insult them.