Pashinyan abolishes local self-government and the electoral institution

A dictator by any imagination

Two prominent legislators, Vahagn Hovakimyan and Vahe Ghalumyan, have proposed a bill to amend the Law on Local Self-Government Bodies.

They propose to terminate Article 19 2 2 of the law. This clause refers to the holding of another position by a member of the community council, and according to this clause, a member of the community council may not hold the position of community head, acting head or administrative head. These lawmakers are effectively proposing to suspend this article in cases where the community council is unable to elect a mayor and the prime minister is empowered to appoint a community council member as acting mayor.

Any legislative change in Armenia is not aimed at regulating public relations, but at serving the whims of the government. This case is no exception. Nikol Pashinyan wants uncontrollable powers not only to oppress but also to humiliate his political opponents. Give an opportunity to ignore the opinion of the community voters and appoint the defeated candidate as the mayor.

Why did the legislature impose such a restriction on depriving a community council member of the opportunity to work as a community leader or acting head? The head of the community is, by and large, accountable to the council of elders, and by human logic, an official, including a community member, cannot be responsible to himself. Therefore, even if the Council of Elders is unable to elect an acting mayor from among its members, the government has the opportunity to appoint an outsider on a conditional basis until the Council of Elders can elect a mayor from among its members.

Why does the government and personally Nikol Pashinyan need the lifting of this restriction, since he can arrest the opposition candidate for mayor and appoint the person he wants to be the acting mayor? Why is an acting member of the Council of Elders required? The explanation is one. Pashinyan is no longer satisfied with the seizure of local government, he also wants to humiliate the public and the opposition. Pashinyan wants to nominate the candidate for mayor of the “Civil Contract” party, which lost the election, as acting mayor, thus showing once again that the opinion of the community voters is nothing to him. There is no electoral institution for him, the opinion of the voter. You rejected my candidate, but he will still be the mayor, because that is how I decided.

Pashinyan was extremely disappointed with the results of the local elections, as he realized that he and his CP team had been rejected by Armenian voters. The only possible solution is the abolition of the electoral institution. when the mayor is not elected, even by the council of elders, but is appointed by the prime minister. This change gives Pashinyan the opportunity to appoint a representative of the party that lost the election to lead the community and force the political force that won the election to come to terms with that reality.

If they do not reconcile, what will they do? Those who do not reconcile will be arrested.

Pashinyan’s government seeks absolute dictatorship when there are no formal or formal restrictions. There is only his wish, which must be fulfilled unconditionally. That is why he is surrounded by a group of people who are ready to fulfill his most incredible and illogical desires and whims. That is why he needs to be removed from power as soon as possible.

Avetis Babajanyan