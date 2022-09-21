PAN-ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF WESTERN USA HOSTS ARTSAKH FOREIGN MINISTER, DAVIT BABAYAN

Dr. Davit Babayan, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, will be the keynote

speaker at a public forum hosted by the Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States.



The event will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Western

Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America in Burbank, California.

Dr. Babayan has been invited to the United States by the Armenian National Committee of

America Western Region (ANCA-WR). Babayan, who from 2005 to 2007 served as an

adviser to the president of Artsakh and as presidential spokesperson, will head a delegation to

the United states to meet with Congressional and state leaders. He will also participate in the

ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference and receive the ANCA-WR 2022 Freedom Award at the

Annual Banquet in Los Angeles. Babayan’s itinerary will include meetings with local, state

and federal officials, think tanks, academic and policy institutions, community

representatives and the press, with the aim of raising awareness about the increasing tensions

in the Republic of Artsakh and the threat posed to Armenia’s sovereignty.

In his presentation at the Western Diocese, it is anticipated that Dr. Babayan will provide the

public with an insightful presentation about the current state of affairs in the Republic of

Artsakh in the context of the devastating 44-day war of 2020. Furthermore, he will offer a

glimpse of Artsakh’s push for self-determination and the government’s future plans regarding

redevelopment and growth.

As the Armenian Homeland faces an existential threat due to the ongoing Azerbaijani

aggression, Babayan’s involvement in Artsakh’s government for many years and extensive

knowledge of the geopolitical landscape of the region will offer an invaluable and timely

opportunity to enlighten the Armenian American community and American policymakers for

the benefit of the Armenian Nation.

In 2021, Babayan appealed to multiple international organizations including the United

Nations, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE Minsk Group to demand the release of

Armenian civilians and soldiers being illegally held captive as prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

His thoughtful letters underscored the fact that the actions of the Azeri government were a

direct violation of Article 4 of the Geneva Convention and that their holding and

mistreatment of prisoners was a gross violation of international law.

Moderator of the Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States, Lena Bozoyan, stated:

“We are so honored and fortunate to be able to host this event where our very distinguished

guest, Dr. Davit Babayan, will be addressing the concerns and questions of our community

members regarding the plight of their brothers and sisters in the Republic of Artsakh. We

encourage the community to attend.”

Admission to the public forum is free. the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic

Church Of North America is located at: 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States of America was founded in

Burbank, California in 2019 and comprises of 25 organizations, the largest religious,

political, cultural, and professional organizations of the Armenian community. Through the

Council, these entities strive to fulfill the organization’s mission statement, which is to

implement and realize projects of pancommunity nature; to encourage and assist projects

which advance the collective interests and the rights of Armenian communities across the

Western United States; to undertake steps to resist actions and efforts which are contrary to

the collective interests and rights of Armenians; to gather and utilize the Armenian

community’s resources for the benefit of the community’s interests, as well as the welfare of

the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh; to always be mindful of the collective health and

protection of the Armenian community.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA