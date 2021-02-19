Opposition leader calls for criminal proceedings against Pashinyan, his team members

The opposition One Armenia party does not consider Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation as the only necessary move to handle the current situation in the country, its leader Artur Ghazinyan told a discussion on Friday.

He called for criminal proceedings against the premier and his team members to hold them to account for “committing the biggest betrayal in history.”

“Despite the fact that the prosecutor’s office has moved away from the law and has become a member of today’s political team, it must be forced to uphold the rule of law,” Ghazinyan said, adding that Pashinyan and his team members will face criminal proceedings and be arrested immediately after the rule of law is restored in the country.

Speaking about the opposition rally at Yerevan’s Liberty Square on February 20, the opposition leader said for the past 1.5-2 months the Homeland Salvation Movement did not hold mass events, since the public was in shock after the war.

“The past one and a half months were enough for the society to overcome the shock, realize the scale of the disaster, take efforts to rectify the situation and form a government based on the interests of the Armenian people. Today we can state that all decisions in Armenia are made in favor of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and we strongly believe that it all must result in the launch of a criminal case,” Ghazinyan said.

The opposition leader is confident that many more people will be joining the winning process launched by the alliance of 17 opposition parties.