Opinion: How Turkey’s Genocide Denial, Boosted by Shameful Academics, Threatens Armenian Lives Today

Alex Galitsky,

Turkey’s ultranationalists, led by President Erdogan, must be applauding the revisionism of academics like Benny Morris, who seem determined to let Turkey get away with genocide

The Armenian genocide in many ways shook the established world order to its very core.Here was an atrocity so inexplicably depraved that there was no word to describe it, and no system to resolve it.

In this watershed moment in human history, the basis of our modern system of international governance, human rights, and international law were born.

