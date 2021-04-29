OPINION: America No Longer Considers Turkey a Strategic Partner

Simon A. Waldman

For over a decade, Turkey’s President Erdogan has actively and consistently undermined U.S. interests. By recognizing the Armenian genocide, President Biden is telling Ankara that enough is enough

Joe Biden is no rookie when it comes to international affairs.

Eight years as Vice-President under Barack Obama with important global responsibilities, and two terms as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as a Delaware Senator, the 46th President of the United States of America knew exactly what he was doing when he broke from his predecessors and recognized the Armenian Genocide last