One died, and several were wounded after the armed attack in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku supermarket

The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) disseminated information about one dead and several wounded as a result of an armed attack in a Baku supermarket, Azerbaijani media report.
At 12:21pm, the city station of urgent and emergency aid received information about an armed attack that took place in a supermarket in the Khatai District of the Azerbaijani capital city, TABIB reported.
An emergency team has been dispatched to the scene.
An investigation is underway.
