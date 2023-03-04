fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

One died, and several were wounded after the armed attack in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku supermarket

by Leave a Comment

The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) disseminated information about one dead and several wounded as a result of an armed attack in a Baku supermarket, Azerbaijani media report.

At 12:21pm, the city station of urgent and emergency aid received information about an armed attack that took place in a supermarket in the Khatai District of the Azerbaijani capital city, TABIB reported.

An emergency team has been dispatched to the scene.

An investigation is underway.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: