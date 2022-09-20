One Azerbaijani shell falls on the territory of the cemetery, and three more fall in the reservoir

Artak Bagratyan, administrative head of the Kechut settlement of Jermuk, noted that one Azerbaijani shell fell on the territory of the cemetery, while three more fell in a reservoir.

“In our village, there are no victims amid the aggression of Azerbaijanis. Seven dwelling houses were damaged, and 100 hectares of fields were burnt down. The water line, which the adversary has now seized, was damaged…A gas pipeline has also been damaged. Only today, electricity and gas supplies have been restored,” he noted.

Besides, a large number of cattle were killed. A lot of cattle pens have been damaged as well.

According to him, about 30% of the village population has already returned, including women and children, but the school and kindergarten are not functioning yet.