On Martin Luther King Day, Marash Girl Remembers Marching With Rev.Martin Luther King To The Boston Common In 1965

Boston Common, April 22,1965. Photographer Unknown. On the day of the march, April 22, 1965, an unknown woman (on the left in the photo above) approached Marash Girl (on right): “I’m half Armenian,” she said.

“May I march with you?” Together the two women carried the sign pictured here, marching from Cambridge to the Boston Common. The sign announced, “Armenians for Freedom for All!” N.B. Should anyone know the identity of the woman pictured on the left, or the name of the photographer, please notify Marash Girl or the Armenian Library and Museum of America in Watertown, Massachusetts.

