9,094 Armenians were injured in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported Thursday, February 18.

Also Thursday, health authorities said 3577 bodies of Armenian troops killed in action were examined between September 27 and February 13.

As of January 13, the Health Ministry added, 428 bodies needed to be identified through DNA analysis.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev on November 9 signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Under the deal, the Armenian side has returned all the seven regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, having lost a part of Karabakh itself in hostilities.