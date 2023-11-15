Now that Turkish Agent Pashinyan fulfilled Turkish Dream, Erdogan says Armenians learn a lesson Israel should too.

Armenia “learned the lesson of the Karabakh war and got smarter.” This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as he drew parallels with the current war between Israel and Hamas.

According to him, “Armenia dreamed about our territories” for many years.

“[But] it learned the lesson of the Karabakh war and got smarter. Now the leaders of Israel have started to express such delusions. Don’t get excited, they are in for a disappointment, just like many other dreamers over the millennia,” said the Turkish president.

