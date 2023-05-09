Nothing shameful about being Armenian but I am not – Kemal Kilicdaroglu a Turkish opposition member

Leader of the Turkish Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu was again asked about his Armenian roots.

Attempts to present him an Armenian are conditioned by the fact that the Armenian issue is a problem in Turkey, he said speaking on CNNTurk. “There is nothing shameful about being Armenian but I am not an Armenian,” he said adding that he intends to take up struggle against media outlets which will try to present him as an Armenian.

Two months ago Turkish MPs were handed books about Armenian roots of Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The book having a circulation of 100,000 immediately appeared in the Turkish parliament.

