Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier reveals Armenian identity

Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier has revealed her Armenian identity. Speaking to Public Radio of Armenia exclusively, Ms. Charpentier said her grandfather escaped to France during the Armenian Genocide. His surname was Sinanián.



In 2020 the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna.



Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.