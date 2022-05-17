Nikol Pashinyan’s family’s official newspaper, “Haykakan Zhamanak”, published shamefully shameless, impudent misinformation. Naira Zohrabyan

Hours ago, Naira Zohrabyan and Armen Ashotyan were detained among many citizens for obstructing police operations.

In a conversation with Meganews, Zohrabyan said that they are fine, they are already free. “Armen Ashotyan and I were released as soon as the 3-hour term of administrative detention expires. Now we are in France Square. According to Zohrabyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s “family official newspaper”, “Haykakan Zhamanak”, published shameful shameless, impudent misinformation, as if Ashotyan himself had made insulting remarks to citizens who did not join them. “For about 40 minutes we carried out actions of disobedience, which are allowed by law, your NSS also accompanied our march in parallel, there were many media outlets, and the whole process was broadcast live. Now I turn to the editor of that official newspaper or my family. Either you publish a plot where I or Armen Ashotyan said an insulting word to our compatriots or the person who publishes that information is “Nikol” or “Ali”, let the one who publishes the information choose which is more offensive. “