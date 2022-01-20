Nikol Pashinyan plans to hold the post of RA President. “Square” Next stage of Dictatorship

Remember Erdogan came in as Prime Minister then change to presidential system became the dictator we know now.

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “On December 18, by Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, the process of forming the Constitutional Reform Council started. The previous council was canceled, the new council is chaired by the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, the members are the representative of the Republic of Armenia in the ECHR, the chairman of the NA Committee on State and Legal Affairs, the ombudsman,

one member of the NA factions, the representative of the BDK. Edmon Marukyan and one of Aram Zavenich’s “Republic” were elected. The other three are from the civil society: Arthur Sakunts, Daniel Ioannisyan, Tigran Egoryan. In the coming days, the composition of the council will be approved by the Prime Minister, then the council will form a commission consisting of 5 scientific specialists, which will work out the draft of constitutional reforms. About a year ago, in the days of the so-called “military coup attempt”,

when speaking about the need for constitutional reform, Pashinyan did not rule out the possibility of moving to a semi-presidential system, but at the end of the year he expressed the opposite opinion that he was in favor of parliamentary rule. We do not know how the council and the commission will orient themselves in these contradictory statements, but at the beginning of the year Pashinyan instructed his political team to restart the territorial structures and prepare for a constitutional referendum to change the governance model to a semi-presidential system, where the security forces will return to the president. “It is obvious that Pashinyan plans to hold the post of RA President.” More details in today’s issue of the newspaper.