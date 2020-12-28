Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia and Azerbaijan using roads through Nakhchivan

Once again, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to a subtlety according to which there is no phrase about Syunik Province, Meghri or a corridor in the statement and there is a claim about de-blockage of transport routes. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Armenian Public Television today, responding to the reporter’s question whether there is specification regarding the provision of the Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor.

In response to the specifying question whether there are certain red lines for Armenia, Pashinyan said the red line is Armenia’s territorial integrity. “Yesterday, for instance, Upper Lars was closed for all types of trucks. For instance, if it becomes clear that Armenia can have railway communication with Russia and Iran, will that be good or bad news for Armenia? If Armenians can reach Iran through Nakhchivan, how can we say that Armenians can go to Russia through the territory of Nakhchivan, but Azerbaijanis can’t travel to Nakhchivan through Armenia’s territory?” Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, the control over roads is a topic that will be discussed later, just like other issues that will be solved, and he is certain that they will be solved.