Nikol Pashinyan has mental disorders, he is sick, he does not know what the army is, what the war is. Movses Hakobyan.

Nikol Pashinyan has mental disorders, he has no idea what the army is, what the war is, when what happened. Movses Hakobyan, former head of the Military Control Service of the RA Ministry of Defense, former head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, said this in a conversation with Tert.am, referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s statement.

It should be reminded that Pashinyan had said that the 9th defensive district was broken, leading to a catastrophe, the general who at least shares the responsibility for that failure with his illegal interventions, now gives press conferences, makes unquoted revelations, forgetting to remind that in his time 42 A criminal case has been filed in the National Security Service on the fact of squandering a million dollars, on the fact of buying useless weapons, at least in one episode, the other episode is under investigation.

“I am not worried about what the law enforcement should tell them to do, I am worried about the loss of the homeland, which is already a fact,” said the colonel-general.

As for the case of purchasing useless weapons worth $ 42 million pointed out by Pashinyan, Movses Hakobyan said.

“Let him ask Andranik Kocharyan, he talked to him about it, he has some information, ask the investigative bodies what my role was. That person is sick, sick. “My soul is calm, I did not give up my homeland,” he said.

Movses Hakobyan also referred to Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Anna Hakobyan was at the command headquarters to express moral support to the Defense Army, saying that they should first explain why they lied at first, and then said that Movses Hakobyan was infected with a coronavirus. That’s why they took it out, which, according to him, was not the case.

“Second, ask the people in the command headquarters whose morale he has raised, I think the results prove whether he has raised or not,” he said.