Nikol Pashinyan former Defense minister David Tonoyan Again arrested

Former Minister of Defense David Tonoyan was arrested. The Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, recently upheld the NSS motion to detain the former minister for two months.

It should be noted that the examination of the motion to detain Tonoyan was scheduled for today, at 17:00, that is, the examination of the case was short.

It should be reminded that Tonoyan is accused of abusing the supply of ammunition to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the NSS, Davit Tonoyan և Davit Galstyan is accused of embezzling 2,277,323,840 AMD for large sums of money, for committing publicly dangerous acts. They do not accept the accusation.