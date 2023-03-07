Nikol Pashinyan Demagoguery as it is

If a demagoguery competition was held among world leaders, the Prime Minister of Armenia (more precisely, the incumbent Prime Minister) Nikol Pashinyan would be in the top five,

even in the top three. There may be one or two more perfect demagogues in the world whom I have not heard of. Such a thought came to me when I was listening to his speech at the meeting with the representatives of the German-Armenian community. Especially the following series of judgments. “The problem here is not in me, not in my person, not in our government. the problem here is to be faithful to the decision of the people. Because if you, personally, give someone a mandate, then you don’t take that mandate back, and that person throws the mandate in the street and runs away, there can be no greater betrayal than that.”

When some literate or semi-literate people repeat someone’s judgment that “politics is prostitution”, I remember Nicol, or rather his demagoguery (the phrase “political prostitute” appeared in the European political vocabulary in the 18th and 19th centuries. Presumably it was first used in Great Britain, many state figures have been awarded this description). Nikol is hiding behind the people’s back, or rather, behind their political illiteracy, naivety, psychological problems caused by the shameful defeat of the 44-day war, and especially the fear of the resumption of the war. This is the typical manifestation of “political prostitution”.

If Nikol was not a demagogue, but, let’s say, a really responsible statesman, as he says about himself, then in 2020 he would on November 10, he would not have threatened the citizens who were worried about the loss of Artsakh and came to the streets, calling for revenge on his supporters, but he would have voluntarily resigned after signing the statement, so that his replacement would not be constrained by the fact that he had signed that disgrace. That is one thing, and secondly, if he had also given some verbal promises to Ilham, then those too would have been canceled by his successor. As for who could be the next, it should be discussed first of all with the representatives of the opposition. Because, as I think, there was no one around him who could carry that heavy burden.

As for what Nikol said about sticking to the decision of the people, if the latter was at least somewhat aware of the key episodes in the history of this or that country, he would know that regardless of whether there is a state or not, they are not sticking to the decision of the people, which has led to such a situation. , but they go against that very decision. By the way, he would find such an example in one of the episodes of the heroic battles of May 1918, related to the name of the artillery captain, Mosesov (Gurgen Ter-Movsisyan) from Artsakh. If it were not for that captain, the battle in Gharakilisa (today’s Vanadzor) would not have taken place, and the victorious battle of Sardarapat would not have happened either. And there would be no Republic of Armenia either. And let’s recall, at the beginning of August 2020, he was boasting under the Sardarapatikamars in connection with the July positional battle of Tavush. What the captain from Artsakh did was that instead of obeying the decision of the people (in that case, the officers), he declared that he did not obey the decision of the majority and went to fight against the Turk. And with that step, he forced the rest to follow him. As a result, the Turkish contingent from Gharakilisa could not reach Yerevan on time, and that is why the other Turkish contingent was defeated in Sardarapat.

What remains is to throw away the mandate given by the people in the street and run away, then that is not the biggest betrayal, as he thinks, but exactly what he did. Because the one who was defeated and signed the capitulation paper could no longer represent the people who elected him on the basis of completely opposite program provisions. First, and secondly, it was necessary not to throw the mandate in the street, but, as it was said above, to give it to competent and concerned people about the fate of the motherland, until then presenting the whole truth regarding both the war and its termination.

And what did he do? he just hid in the bunker and preserved his power at the cost of “sacrificing” Mirzoyan Aro. The director of the National Security Service at that time should have learned much later from the words of Russian President Putin that during the war Nikol was offered a truce with much more tolerable conditions, which he refused. Oh, that was the betrayal, not the resignation of the mandate.

I am sorry that those who believe in Pashinyan and even swear by his name will not come to these thoughts on their own. And the biggest demagogue in the history of our nation will continue to manipulate people. And he will succeed, unfortunately. As for the next victims of us, Artsakh or Armenia, we will always have a reason to mourn as long as Nikol is the prime minister. So the reason for this situation is not because someone like Ilham is the leader or being an enemy of Azerbaijan, but because of our poverty and begging for peace. In other words, the reason is in us. By the way, the South Caucasian representative of Euro-bureaucracy, Toivo Klaari, who visited Baku yesterday, said that “today’s fatal incident (we are talking about three of our police officers who fell victim to another Azerbaijani sabotage attack, V.S. ) emphasizes the importance of progress in negotiations to achieve stability and a just peace. Interestingly, the same is not said in terms of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. And European bureaucrats like him protect one specific side both in words and in practice. And in that case, the reason is not only their hatred of Russia but also the fact that the president of Ukraine, like Nikol, does not surrender to the mercy of the enemy.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

