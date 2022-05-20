“Nikol (if it turns out that he is not Armenian) is a person who rendered heroic service to the Turks, or a reasonable suspect in betraying the Armenian nation-state.” Artak Zakaryan

Artak Zakaryan writes on his Facebook page ․ “Just as blood will not become water, so the Turk will not translate his hatred of Armenians.

Nikol’s vivid example is enough for high-ranking officials (Prime Minister, Ministers) of the Republic of Armenia to undergo a genetic test (labeling) of their nationality in secret before being appointed, under the informal control of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia. The 44-day war showed that the nationality of the representatives of the political power of the Republic of Armenia is a major issue of national security. PS Only Armenians can be accused of high treason for deliberately failing the 44-day war, irresponsibly killing thousands of servicemen, fraudulently handing over territories and violating Armenia’s national interests. This question is heroism if you are a Turk. “Consequently, either Nikol (if it turns out that he is not Armenian) is a person who rendered heroic service to the Turks, or a well-founded suspect in the betrayal of the Armenian nation-state (before the legal court decision enters into force).”