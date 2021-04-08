New prison statistics from the Council of Europe shows how #Turkey turned out to be No.1 in jailing its citizens

A whopping 115 percent increase in prison population in a decade.

Prisons and Prisoners in Europe 2020: Key Findings of the SPACE I report

Marcelo F. Aebi and Mélanie M. Tiago

This document summarises the main findings of the 2020 Council of Europe Annual Penal Statistics on Prison Populations, better known under the acronym SPACE I. The rates and percentages presented here correspond to the European median values and are presented in the text in round numbers unless they are lower than 10; in particular, the rates are calculated on the basis of data weighted by the population of each country (see Methodology for further details). The detailed state-level data are presented in Tables 3 and 4 at the end of the document.

Forty-eight (48) of the 52 prison administrations in the 47 Council of Europe member states answered the SPACE I 2020 questionnaire, which corresponds to a participation rate of 92%. The following prison administrations did not send their answers: Bosnia & Herzegovina (State level, Federal level, and Republika Srpska), and Ukraine. However, data concerning the total number of inmates in Republika Srpska (Bosnia & Herzegovina), the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine, as well as the total capacity of prison institutions in these same prison administrations were retrieved from other sources (see comments to Tables 3 and 16 of the SPACE I 2020 report for further details) and are therefore included in the computation of the relevant European median and average values. On the contrary, these computations do not include the few inconsistent figures detected during the validation procedure (see Table B of the SPACE I 2020 report for details).

Source: https://wp.unil.ch/space/files/2021/04/210329_Key_Findings_SPACE_I_2020.pdf