Naira Zohrabyan. The appointment of Edward Edisonovich fits perfectly into the rules of the current political strip

Politician and public figure Naira Zohrabyan writes:

“A year ago, the new chief of the General Staff, Edward Edisonovich, considered Nikol to be inadequate, destroying the country. A year ago, in February, 44 “heroic” generals-colonels-majors and almost the entire ranks of the Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

They even distributed a heroic text, which was read several times under applause at the rally of those who saved the homeland:

“The prime minister and the government are no longer able to make adequate decisions for the Armenian people in this critical and fatal situation.

The ineffective management of the current authorities and the most serious mistakes in foreign policy have brought the country to the brink of destruction.

Due to the created situation, the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia demand the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and at the same time warn to refrain from using force against the people, whose children died defending the Motherland and Artsakh.” a day later, Nikol was given a “chest” and applauded in Genstab. No, I am not surprised at all. what is happening fits perfectly into the rules of the current political striptease? I would just like to inform you that one of the generals who consider Nikol Pashinyan to be a destroyer of the country, Edward Edison’s Asryan, was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces yesterday.”