YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A unit of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to advance towards the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor track around 09:00, March 27, the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Ministry said.

The Azeri attempt to advance was thwarted as a result of “preventative actions” taken by the on-duty Defense Army troops stationed in the area, the ministry added in a statement.

The command of the Russian peacekeepers was notified on the incident.

