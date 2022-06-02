My great grandfather’s letter to Zoravar Andranik. Arush Arushanyan

Goris community head Arush Arushanyan wrote on his Facebook page:

My great grandfather’s letter to Zoravar Andranik before the heroic battles of Zangezur. Amazingly, History tends to repeat itself.1918 On October 2, my great grandfather, Commissioner Hayrapet Arushanyanants, on behalf of himself and Khndzoresk society, sent a letter to Zoravar Andranik that the Great Zoravar would lead their leader to confront the enemy, as historical Artsakh had fallen and was in danger – Syunik A. S. A. S.The story is quite long,

on another occasion I will tell you more details about the heroic episodes, but the fact is that at that time Syunik became a fist and began to create a fatal battle and heroic history under the leadership of the Great Zoravar.I am really proud to have had brave, strong, and decisive decision-making fathers who did not kneel, were not afraid, and were ready at all costs to fight and fought for Syunik, for our Holy Motherland. The entire content of the letter Read and be sure that almost nothing has changed. We are in the same situation as a century ago.

Our forefathers were brave, bold, and determined in their decisions and it was that determination and victorious spirit that was the driving force of heroic struggle. By the call of blood today we are compelled to be worthy of the legacy of our forefathers. Even the Highest, irrespective of his goodwill, does not like a fearful nation, either we must earn the right to live at the cost of blood or be condemned to destruction. After all, our forefathers, our heroes, have proved that limits are not only by force, arms, and they are drawn in blood.

We have no right to slip and make fatal mistakes in any case. You can’t escape destiny, history repeats itself, therefore, Syunik must continue to exhibit a special heroic character and will. After all, power begets right, and we are obliged to be strong, we have no right to the Homeland given to us by the Creator make one-foot coca. History reminds us that at any fateful moment, the Armenian strong gene won, and the blood never becomes water. We lost most of Artsakh’s and it is our generation who is obliged to bring back what was lost. Our genes will speak, m most definitely, I have no doubts about it.