Mr. Kocharyan, please answer 135 victims in less than two days

135 victims in less than two days and the number is not final.

The authorities have not yet published the names of any of the fallen servicemen, citing the fact that there are hundreds and perhaps more missing. When journalists ask questions about all this to the NA CP-dog MPs, the latter with a serious expressions on their faces begin to convince them that this is how it should be, and the authorities will publish the relevant numbers at once, when the missing persons are also finally identified and it is clear whether they are alive or dead. the circumstance.

To be honest, I don’t understand what prevents the RA authorities from publishing the names of the already known victims (135 victims: Nikol Pashinyan). Is it humane when the soldier’s parents do not hear from their son, and the state does not publish the names of the known victims? Not to mention the fact that parents, without waiting for relevant notifications from the Ministry of Defense, began to search for information about their sons’ whereabouts, health, whether they were killed or missing in other ways. Is it humane when the Prime Minister announces that the number of dead is not final, because we have wounded (presumably near death), and parents are not sure if their son died or if he is “victimizing” in some hospital?

Ando Kocharyan is the official who is obliged to know by heart the events that took place from the first minute of military operations to the last minute of their termination and the processes that followed them. In particular, he is obliged to request a report from the Ministry of Defense and have a clear idea about all types of losses: human, equipment, buildings, fortifications, positions, etc. Ando Kocharyan must also master a certain lexicon and realize that when talking about the victims or the missing, the word quantity cannot be used, let alone the expression “X amount”. Mr. Kocharyan, it’s time to understand that with X number of CP-dogs, you are not in your place and positions and you simply have no right to comment on such things that require a human attitude towards society.

I was not personally present at the briefing of Kocharyan Ando and another scientist in the National Assembly and I could not ask them my questions about the aggression undertaken by Azerbaijan on September 13 and its consequences. I have to settle for this article and please consider this a public written request. And so

Why don’t you publish the number and names of the high-ranking military personnel whose trusted military units gave 135 casualties (this number is not final) and X number of missing in less than 2 days? Why don’t you publish the name of the person who is number one responsible or guilty of this disgrace? If it’s not one person, why don’t you post the number? Mr. Kocharyan Ando, ​​do you have any idea how many high-ranking military and political figures will have to be tried in 2 days for a terribly large number of human and significant territorial losses? Should the victims of September 13-14 be considered victims of war, if it is a fact that war and martial law were not declared, and should the families of these victims receive the same compensation as our boys who died in the 44-day war? families.

I am waiting for the equally public answer of the Kocharyan Ando commission… Only without freaks.

Edik Andreasyan