More than 10 were injured after an Armenia government bus has an accident in Yerevan, all are from PM’s staff

A road accident took place in Armenia’s capital Yerevan today.

At around 8:50 am a car and a bus collided near an intersection. As a result, 13 people suffered injuries and were transferred to several Yerevan hospitals, shamshyan.com reported.

Proceedings have been launched at the investigation department regarding the accident.

The Patrol Service and the investigation department are finding out the identity of the drivers and the injured.

The aforesaid bus is registered in the government staff balance, and all its passengers were from the Prime Minister’s staff.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

