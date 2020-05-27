LOS ANGELES-AMSTERDAM-MINSK-YEREVAN YEREVAN TRANSPORTS RA CITIZENS ‘REPUBLIC TO ARMENIA

LOS ANGELES – On May 23, 56 Armenian citizens from Los Angeles traveled to Yerevan via the Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan route. Thanks to the joint efforts of the RA Consulate General in Los Angeles and the RA Embassy in the Netherlands, it became possible to interconnect the flights of the two airlines. Thanks to the agreements reached with the RA Consulate General with KLM and Belavia airlines operating these flights, the citizens of Armenia do not need a Schengen license in Amsterdam and use the transit zone.



The return of Armenian citizens to Armenia via this route has been organized since May 2, on a weekly basis. 121 RA citizens have already returned. Prior to each flight, the staff of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia at the Los Angeles International Airport provides assistance in organizational matters, as they also present to the departures the obligation of self-isolation as soon as they arrive in Armenia.

The next flight Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan will take place on May 30.