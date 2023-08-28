fbpx

Karabakh police: 2 drunken persons shot at Artsakh presidential residence at night

At 3:05 am Monday, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police were informed that an armed attack had taken place in the capital Stepanakert, in the direction of the residence of the Artsakh President, the Artsakh Police inform.

The police team that was dispatched to the scene apprehended two drunken persons—Stepanakert residents T. H. (born in 1983) and A. A. (born in 1981)—from a street, and on suspicion of committing the aforementioned crime.

The police found out that at around 3 a.m., with prior agreement and under the influence of alcoholic beverages, the two persons had come outside the presidential residence and fired shots at the building and the security officers who were on duty in the area.

The respective report was sent to the Artsakh Investigative Committee, where a criminal investigation was launched into this incident.

