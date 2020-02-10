Judge’s car robbed in Yerevan

The car of Administrative Court of Armenia Judge Artsrun Mirzoyan, 48, was robbed in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.

He told police that between February 8 at 10:30pm and February 9 at 1am, an unknown person, or persons, had stolen his bag from inside his parked car by breaking its glass.

Mirzoyan further informed that the bag contained his passport, driver’s license, his car’s registration, his judge’s license, payment receipts, copies of a number of contracts, and gold items.

Police are preparing a report on the incident.