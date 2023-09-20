It’s mainly the bodies of casualties that are brought, there are also many wounded, says a doctor in Martuni

Because of the Azerbaijani military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are wounded people both civilians and military and the patients in extremely serious condition have been transferred to Stepanakert, Hrayr Aghabekyan, one of the doctors of the hospital in Martuni region told NEWS.am.

“There are many wounded, both among civilians and military personnel. There are no children or women among the wounded, they are in shelters,” said the doctor.

According to him, now it is mainly the bodies of the casualties that are brought to the hospital. “There are many casualties,” he added.

Hrayr Aghabekyan explained that the wounded mostly have shrapnel and gunshot injuries. “It’s mainly those who are in a mild condition that are in our hospital.”

Nagorno-Karabakh has reached an agreement with Azerbaijan with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers to completely stop the fire from 1 p.m. on Wednesday.



An agreement was also reached on the withdrawal of the remaining units and servicemen of the RA Armed Forces from the deployment zone of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the dissolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations, the complete disarmament of the Defense Army, as well as the withdrawal of heavy equipment and weapons from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in order to quickly eliminate them.

In addition, on Thursday, the representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan will meet in Yevlakh, a city in Azerbaijan located about 100 km northeast of Stepanakert, and the issues of ensuring the security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians will be discussed.

