Why does Aliyev complain about Putin? Andranik Tevanyan Andranik Tevanyan, deputy of the RA NA “Hayastan” faction, writes: When Nikol Pashinyan announced that he would soon sign a document for which he could be considered a traitor and even removed from power, he meant the so-called Washington document on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Recognizing Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan was one of Turkey’s preconditions, and Pashinyan said “yes” to that precondition, because otherwise there would be no Armenian-Turkish contacts. His “yes” took the form of an agreement under the name “Vashingotnyan”. According to the Washington plan, Karabakh was recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Pashinyan officially agreed to this in Prague, in the presence of Aliyev, Michel, and Macron.

Aliyev spoke about it in Astana. Nikol Pashinyan also confirmed Aliyev’s words with his silence. After that, Moscow, based on its interests, was forced to play an open game. Russian President Putin made public the Washington plan. Pashinyan, out of fear of losing power, had to withdraw from Washington (at least it is so at the moment, but what will happen tomorrow is hard to say: Armenia has become a victim of Nikol’s geopolitical adventure).

Aliyev complained about Putin in the meeting with the European official. Aliyev accuses the latter of not allowing the final closure of the Karabakh issue, while Nikol Pashinyan agreed to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. In Sochi, that issue was “watered down” and Aliyev is nervous. Aliyev complains to the European official that Putin does not allow Nikoli from Gyoza to go on the path of tearing the region away from Russia, and the West does not help him in this matter, and something else hits him from the side. The French senate in turn irritated the corrupt leader of Azerbaijan.

As a result, Aliyev only had to complain. In fact, Armenia and Artsakh still exist despite the first faces of Armenia and Artsakh. Our country still exists, because it derives from the interests of Russia and Iran, as well as due to the fact of deep contradictions in the value system of the West with Turkey and Azerbaijan. It is very painful to record all this, because we are being disgraced all over the world. It is a shame for all of us that the Armenian people are presented to the world with Nikol Pashinyan and Arayik Harutyunyan.