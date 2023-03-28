Israeli News: Bullied and Battered, Netanyahu’s Likud Loyalists Lick Their Wounds

Likud politicians blame the left, fighter pilots, heartless Ashkenazim, and their grandmothers for the resounding crash of the judicial coup and for the chaos in Israel. You barely hear a bad word about Netanyahu or Levin

On the sidelines of the earthquake in Israel, it is worth paying attention to the drama unfolding within the right in general and Likud in particular. Most of the party’s lawmakers and cabinet members are giving a tailwind to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seems to be experiencing a severe disruption event of his own. (“It’s already getting into clinical territory,” says a very senior figure who worked with Netanyahu in several different periods and capacities.) Everyone said more or less the same thing: that if Netanyahu wants it, then he has their support.

