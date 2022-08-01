Israel Replicating 1955 Alabama, Rosa Parks’ Bus sitting, Ultra-Orthodox Extremists Assault Woman for Sitting at Front of Jerusalem Bus

Ultra-Orthodox Extremists Assault Woman for Sitting at Front of Jerusalem Bus

In 1955, African Americans were still required by a Montgomery, Alabama, city ordinance to sit in the back half of city buses and to yield their seats to white riders if the front half of the bus, reserved for whites,

When the woman declined to move, a group of 20 men began verbally berating her, and when she still refused to leave her seat they began physically assaulting her and prevented her from calling the police

A group of ultra-Orthodox extremists verbally and physically assaulted on Sunday a woman for sitting at the front of a public bus in Jerusalem, in an attempt to enforce a modesty code embraced by some members of the Haredi community.