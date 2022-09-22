Is this a return to coming to Armenia, settling in Armenia, and standing by Armenia?

Lusine Petrosyan

On Monday, the visit of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia ended, which was not unprecedented or historic. It will be written about for months to come, because it marked the visual turning point of the United States of America, the country that assumed Armenia’s mandate in the League of Nations, finally coming to Armenia, settling in Armenia, and standing by Armenia’s side. One can only assume how many disasters the Middle East and especially the Christians of the Middle East would have avoided if the 1920 Treaty of Sèvres had been implemented, if Greece had been able to defend its territories, if Russia, born from the steppes, and Turkey had not invaded the territories of Armenia with a bilateral attack, the Russian-Turkish 2021 expropriation by contract became a fact.

However, no matter how terrible and abominable the Russian-Turkish crime against the Treaty of Sevres and Armenia was, even more terrible was how the huge masses of Armenians were turned into mankurts by the Soviet propaganda, who were the number one responsible for the aborting of the Treaty of Sevres and the loss of the territories of Western Armenia, a country friendly to Russia and the Russians. and they call people. Russia and the Russians are friends for Armenia just as much as Turkey and the Turks. There is no difference between Russians and Turks. None of them should be considered enemies, but it is deeply immoral to call any of them friends.

Mark Twain has a wonderful saying. “Barbarians believe only what they see.” As painful as it may be, it must be accepted that regardless of Armenia’s 4000-year glorious history, contacts with the origins of human civilization, from Akkadia, Assyria and Babylon to Phoenicia, Greece, Israel, Egypt and Marastan, the Roman Empire, the Byzantine Empire and so on, all the same. a significant part of Armenians remained barbaric, and so barbaric that they did not witness Russia’s tyrannical behavior in the events of September-November 2020, May 2021, and finally, September 13-15, 2022, Russia did not did not understand being friendly. Although I am afraid, those who do not understand still exist.

The second reality, which the Russophiles in Armenia, who have not risen from the level of barbarism, could not grasp was the trivial truth that the alternative of the Russians in Armenia is the civilized world, the European Union and the USA, not Turkey. The worldview of today’s Russophiles is so distorted that until the third official of the US state establishment, the speaker of the House of Representatives, arrived in Armenia, he did not stand on Armenian soil and declare that the US stands firmly by Armenia (due to which military clashes were stopped in two days, not 44 days). lasted), they did not understand that with the departure of Russia, Turkey will not settle in Armenia, but the EU and the USA, Russia’s alternative is not Turkey, but the EU and the USA.

Everyone is aware that the highly announced and visibly demonstrated entry of the USA into Armenia, as a result of which, let’s say, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled his tail and growled that “Azerbaijan has finished the military operation on the border with Armenia, so there is no need to address it.” “, it was not the result or the achievement of the efforts of the corrupt authorities of Armenia.

If there are persons and events that played a role in the matter of the US standing next to Armenia and in the future on Armenian soil, then first of all it was several international villains: ISIS, Recep Erdogan, Vladimir Putin. First, ISIS, whose religious extremism and speed of spread showed that Christian Europe needs to be protected, and one outpost of Christian Europe is Armenia, the other is Greece.

Erdoğan has shown how dangerous, ambitious and unreliable Turkey can be, therefore, that country must be contained, economically collapsed and geographically ensnared in such a way that it never again contemplates a-la-erdoghan military adventures or attempts to spread influence. to do Erdogan’s daily calls to Greece come from the fact that Turkey sees how the US is making Greece its main support in the Middle East instead of Turkey.

The Greek port of Alexandroupolis (in the province of Thrace, almost on the border with Turkey) has been under construction and retooling for several years to launch a land route from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea to bypass the Bosphorus-Dardanile straits while they are under Turkish control. And after the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, Alexandrapolis itself became the transit port where weapons from the US arrive by ship, from HIMARS systems to shells and bullets, and then land to Ukraine (they say, an average of 3,000 pieces of luggage per day). Not to mention the regularly invigorating conversations and calls about moving the main American military base from Incirlik to Greece, which would be very logical, especially after when a new annex to a long-standing agreement between the US and Greece was signed in 2021 and ratified in 2022, providing for joint defense of Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the event of any external encroachment. In view of the fact that Erdogan regularly rants against Greece’s territorial integrity, of course, the rants will hardly ever turn into action, but if they do, it will turn out that the US can technically attack Turkey from Turkey itself.

In any case, Erdoğan’s delusions and ambitions to achieve any influence outside the territory of Turkey made it necessary for the USA to open the Turkish border with Armenia, first of all, for third countries, which will establish an effective American presence from the Mediterranean Sea to Armenia, then Georgia and the Black Sea with a bow. It is precisely from this perspective of security and prosperity outlined for Armenia, exit to the Mediterranean Sea, that Ilham Aliyev falls into shocks and, most likely, with the latest aggression, allegedly tried to hinder this development. As a result, he received such a warning from the USA that he stayed in place, explaining it by saying that the “military operation on the RA border” had ended. Maybe in hindsight, it now realizes that it shouldn’t have started in the first place.

Finally, the third factor that made it necessary for the US to stand by Armenia is undoubtedly Vladimir Putin. Everyone realizes that as long as Putin gets stuck in the war swamp and self-destructs in Ukraine, it is worth establishing the presence of NATO both north and south of Ukraine, taking the entire civilized and Christian Europe under protection.