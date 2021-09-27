Irvine Global Village Festival, Saturday, October 9 | 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Great Park

Orange County’s premier multicultural event, the Irvine Global Village Festival, returns to Great Park this year for a full day of food, art, music, and a celebration of Irvine’s diverse community.

Join us Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., as we celebrate 20 years of fun. The annual festival incorporates the best of Irvine’s historic fall festivals and includes kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, an artisan’s marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.

Applications for sponsors and vendors are being accepted. Learn more and apply here(link is external).

Celebrating 20 Years of Food, Art, Music & Irvine’s Diverse Heritage and Culture!

Make plans to attend the City of Irvine’s signature festival on Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at Great Park in Irvine.

The 2021 Irvine Global Village Festival will celebrate 20 years of community fun, in tandem with the 50th anniversary of the City of Irvine’s incorporation. The annual festival incorporates the best of Irvine’s historic fall festivals to offer more food, art, and music over a full day at Great Park.

Families will delight in an expanded Kids Village with crafts, interactive activities, and a petting zoo. Attendees of all ages will enjoy local and global cuisine, an artisan’s marketplace, music, art, and exhibits, all while attending Orange County’s premier festival.

On October 9, celebrate our multicultural community through music, art, food, and fun:

Taste a variety of food items, ranging from global cuisine to festival staples, with prices ranging from $3 to $6 per item.

Watch music and dance performances representing diverse genres and cultures.

Shop for a variety of handmade goods and art in the artisan’s marketplace.

Browse art exhibitions and displays showcasing traditional dress, culinary and religious traditions, and history.

Play in the expanded Kids Village, featuring a petting zoo, crafts, and interactive activities.

Ride the Great Park Balloon and Carousel.

Find more details on festival happenings below: