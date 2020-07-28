fbpx

In London several dozen Armenians shouting “Artsakh”, “Hayastan” or “Artsakh is Armenia” demonstrated in front of the BBC premises

In London, the Hay Tad Armenian Cause Committee demonstrated Tuesday July 28 in front of the BBC premises. Several dozen Armenians for the vast majority of young people, holding many Armenian flags chanted “Artsakh”, “Hayastan”, “Artsakh is Armenia” or “Stop the war”. Note the presence of a group of Azeris holding the flag of their country, also demonstrating against Armenia …
During the demonstration an Azeri attempted to assault a young Armenian and a fight broke out between Armenians and Azeris in a tense situation. But the British police officers who were near each group stopped the fighting.

Krikor Amirzayan

