it’s high time to contemplate the situation. Pashinyan, in order to maintain his position, borrowed a significant $5 billion, which was injected into law enforcement and the bureaucracy. Now, the consequences are starting to surface, and it’s time for the nation to bear the cost. The Armenian dram has experienced a rapid depreciation against major foreign currencies, plummeting by 50 drams in less than a week. Previously, the exchange rate stood at $1=385, but currently, it has weakened to $1=435.
BEFORE: $1=385
NOW: $1=435
