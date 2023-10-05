fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Idiot Gagik Melkonyan Should Russia cut off the gas, let it cut it off, our people will live without gas. Idiot another Pashinyan Thug

by Leave a Comment

Should Russia cut off the gas, let it cut it off, our people will live without gas. Gagik Melkonyan

Why does Russia scare us? should he cut off the gas, let him cut it off, our people will live without gas.

In a conversation with Tert.am, Gurgen (Gagik) Melkonyan, a member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs, expressed such a point of view.

“If they have to cut the gas, let them cut it, we don’t want that gas either, our people will live without gas. We have overcome so many difficulties. What do they want? Are they going to close the wire, let them close it,” said the government deputy, stressing that Russia is no longer Armenia’s strategic ally.

Details in the video.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: