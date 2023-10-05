Idiot Gagik Melkonyan Should Russia cut off the gas, let it cut it off, our people will live without gas. Idiot another Pashinyan Thug

Should Russia cut off the gas, let it cut it off, our people will live without gas. Gagik Melkonyan

Why does Russia scare us? should he cut off the gas, let him cut it off, our people will live without gas.

In a conversation with Tert.am, Gurgen (Gagik) Melkonyan, a member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs, expressed such a point of view.

“If they have to cut the gas, let them cut it, we don’t want that gas either, our people will live without gas. We have overcome so many difficulties. What do they want? Are they going to close the wire, let them close it,” said the government deputy, stressing that Russia is no longer Armenia’s strategic ally.

Details in the video.

