I will fight to restore my right to return to Armenia France (CCAF) Murad Papazyan

I will fight to restore my right to return to Armenia

Member of the ARF Bureau, co-chairman of the Co-ordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Murad Papazyan has appealed to the justice system of Armenia to assume its responsibilities, rejecting the decision of the National Security Service. He has issued a statement about this.

“On July 14, 2022, when I was leaving for Armenia, the National Security Service barred my entry and ordered my deportation, saying I was “persona non grata.”

13 months after the incidents, on August 21, 2023, during the preliminary court hearing the judge demanded the NSS to present the reasons for my ban on entry to Armenia. 13 months after the events, they could not present the slightest reasons… The judge gave Security Service 14 days to present the reasons for my dismissal, September 4. My attorneys asked me to attend the next hearing, but the judge declined, instead, offered to attend remotely. Security Service of course never presented the required elements. I learned in October that the judge was changed, and on November 23rd, At 14:30, a new preliminary court hearing should be held. The reason for the change of the judge is not mentioned.

I apply to the justice system of Armenia to obtain the reasons for my dismissal and to give me the right to participate in this trial. And if the Security Service still does not present the reasons for my removal, I expect this decision to be questioned. And if we witness the simple formality of justice, I will not hesitate to pass it on to the European Human Rights Council court to annul this baseless decision. I will fight to restore my right to return to Armenia. a country for which I have fought for more than 40 years”.

Murad Papazyan

Member of the ARF Bureau, Co-chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Paris, November 21, 2023

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

