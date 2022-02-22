HRD compiles new evidence of Azerbaijan’s war crimes

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said on Monday, February 21 that his staff has completed research on new evidence of Azerbaijani war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the 44-day war unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in fall 2020.

Tatoyan said special reports will be sent to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, prosecutor’s offices and police of states with general jurisdiction.

“To clarify the scale of the work, I emphasize that only from objective evidence we are have included 245 videos containing scenes of torture, murder, and cruelty, as well as 120 photos – 365 items in total,” the Ombudsman said.

The videos were translated from Azerbaijani or Russian, and then subtitles were added in English or Russian.

“We have shown that these crimes are the result of Azerbaijan’s long-term policy of hatred and enmity against Armenians, the result of ethnic cleansing, and this threat has not gone away even today,” Tatoyan said.

All the materials, he added, will also be sent to international organizations, such as the UN, Council of Europe, the European Union and others.

