“How Turkish Agent Pashian’s Betrayal Led to Artsakh Leadership Arrest

Throughout the 1980s, the Republic of Armenia consistently stood by the side of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), offering encouragement, assistance, and unwavering support in their pursuit of self-determination. However, everything changed on September 19, 2023.

This abrupt shift in Armenia’s stance has left Armenians worldwide deeply disillusioned, disheartened, and profoundly troubled by the fate that has befallen the indigenous people of Artsakh. After centuries of enduring the loss of their ancestral lands at the hands of invaders, Armenians had finally reclaimed a portion of their historical territory.

The consequences of this betrayal are profound, leading to shock, grief, preoccupation with despair, damaged self-esteem, self-doubt, and seething anger. In many cases, these emotions bring about life-altering transformations.”

