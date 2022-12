How did the bright days of the Armenian theater end? Interview with Nesim Ovadya İzrail AGOS

Nesim Ovadya İzrail was one of the speakers at the conference titled “Istanbul, 1914-1922: The History of War, Collapse, Occupation and Resistance” organized by the Hrant Dink Foundation on November 4-5. At the closing of the conference, Izrail gave a speech titled “The Rise of Armenian Theater Activities in Istanbul During the Armistice Years.” Based on his presentation with Izrail, we looked at the history of Armenian theater in Turkey.

What was the state of the Armenian theater before the armistice, that is, before 1918-1922? When did Armenian theater actors get the opportunity to perform theater in Armenian and when was this interrupted?

Theater in the European style entered Ottoman society in the 19th century thanks to the Armenians, one of the components of this society. From 1858 to 1881, theater performances, which continued in Armenian and Turkish in multilingual, were banned from playing in Armenian after this date. The founders, developers and Armenian artists of the theater stage, accustoming the audience to watching plays by going to the halls, continued with Turkish plays under the leadership of Mardiros Mınakyan, and brought the theater ship of Abdülhamit’s oppression years to the Meşrutiyet port until the Constitution proclaimed in 1908. The only Western-style theater company of these years was Mnakyan’s Ottoman Drama Company.

When the constitutional order was passed in 1908, making theater in Armenian was allowed. Turkish artists, who took to the stage with great excitement in these days of relative freedom, consisted of young volunteers who did not have enough experience yet. With the end of the years of tyranny, everything could be said and played freely on the stage. While some of the Turkish volunteers were in league with Armenian artists, some of them were making theater trials by forming groups among themselves.

For Armenian artists, the most important feature of the Constitutional Monarchy in an environment of freedom was that it was now free to play games in Armenian. With the excitement of going on stage, young Armenian artists formed a group called Azad Tadron (Free Theater) in the first days of 1908. This group of young people, who set out with a completely Armenian repertoire, declared that they were close to socialism, the newly shining ideology of the period. In the plays they staged, they took place with themes against kings, oppressors and bosses, with themes that reminded the Armenian nation of its identity. The founding and prominent names of Azad Tadron group were Ashod Madatyan, Yenovk Şahen, Şahen Hovhannesyan and Eliza Binemeciyan, who had just appeared on the stage. Vahram Papazyan from Istanbul, who was an actor in Italy, also came to the capital at regular intervals and shared his experiences with this group and took the stage together.

With his successful stage performance for Turkish intellectuals, Turkish theater managers such as Reşad Rıdvan and Burhanettin Tepsi, Vahram Papazyan was seen as an option in the development of Turkish theatre. In 1910, attempts were made to play plays with Turkish theater companies in the personality of Vahram Papazyan, the leading artist of Armenian Dramatic. Although there were inconsistencies between Papazyan, who grew up with a European discipline, and the Turkish artists of the National Ottoman Theatre (like the Othello performance played together in September 1910), in April 1912 Muhsin Ertuğrul’s in Turkish and Vahram Papazyan’s in Armenian, two songs in Armenian, were produced by the New Theater Company. The performance of Hamlet as a language has also been an indicator of important collaborations.

In the second half of 1910, the Armenian Theater Society was established in order to support the Armenian theater activities financially and in terms of audience. In 1911, the Armenian Dramatic Theater got this support behind it, with the participation of Vahram Papazyan, Aşod Madatyan, Yenovk Şahen, Kevork Sarkisyan, Eliza Binemeciyan and Mıgırdiç Çanan, Yetvart Çaprasd, Hraçya Nersesyan, Hraç Tertsakyan, her sister Adrine Tertsakyan, and Nşan Beşiktaş members. took shape. The performances of the theaters that were interrupted during the Balkan Wars, and the performances of the Armenian Dramatic Theater continued with the participation of young artists Mıgırdiç Çanan, Yetvart Çaprasd and Adrine Tertsakyan from April 1913.

Darülbedayi, which was brought to life in Istanbul in 1914, was planned as a Turkish national theater and one of its main aims was to end the Armenian artist dominance on the stage. Armenian actresses were admitted to Darülbedayi, where no Armenian actors were admitted, due to the barrier of Turkish and Muslim women to appear on the stage. This tragic situation continued for nine years until 1923.

When we come to the armistice period, we know that the Armenian theater experienced a revival. How long did this last and who were the prominent artists of this period?

In 1918, the war continued but slowed down, Armenian citizens who survived the genocide and deportation and had valid excuses were allowed to return to their places of residence and to Istanbul. Least damaged by genocide.

In the atmosphere of distrust between the Armenians of the survivors of Istanbul and the Turkish and Muslim citizens, young Armenian theater artists attempted to prepare the bylaws and regulations of the Istanbul Armenian Dramatic Theatre, which they planned to reactivate in the first months of 1918. Despite this work, which was accepted and concluded in August 1918, they waited for the war to officially end.

With the charter published in December 1918, in line with the theater process initiated by Azad Tadron in 1908, the establishment of the Istanbul Armenian Dramatic Society (Bolso Hay Dramatik Ingerutyun) was announced. The founding names of the society were Mıgırdiç Çanan, Yetvart Çaprasd and Yervant Tolayan, who were new to the stage in the pre-war years. The stage and management staff of the group came together with great excitement in a very short time and started rehearsals. Actresses Siranuş Aleksanyan, Hraç Tertsakyan, Yevkine Acemyan, Adrine Çanan, and actors Hraçya Nersesyan, Dırtad Nişanyan, Hrant Isdepanyan, Krikor Hagopyan, Şahan Saryan, and Dikran Boğos were the first artists to come forward. Ashod Madatyan, who was in Aleppo at that time, came to Istanbul with a delay of a few months and joined the group.

The new political reconciliation environment created by the days of occupation and struggle against the occupation, which started for the Turkish and Muslim majority throughout the country, became a period of relaxation and breathing for the Armenian community in Istanbul. A free environment suitable for making theater in Armenian emerged and it was the beginning of bright days for the Armenian stage in Istanbul. A large part of the Armenian theater artists who got up again gathered under the umbrella of the Istanbul Armenian Dramatic Theater with the support of wealthy Armenians. On the other hand, with the Benliyan Operetta Company, the activities of companies such as Felekyan Sisters Theatre, Vahan Şahinyan’s Cilicia Armenian Dramatic Theater, Krikor Hagopian’s Oriental Theatre, the Armenian stage peaked in Istanbul.