fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Here’s what the former presidential candidate ran on. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

by Leave a Comment

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his vice presidential running mate. 

The 55-year-old former California attorney general will be the first Black woman to be nominated by either major party for vice president.

Harris ran for president on a policy platform that included a public option for healthcare, a universal paid-leave plan, and salary increases for teachers. 

During the primary, Insider polling found that voters viewed Harris as among the most progressive candidates in the field and among the most prepared for the presidency. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.