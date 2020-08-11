Here’s what the former presidential candidate ran on. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his vice presidential running mate.

The 55-year-old former California attorney general will be the first Black woman to be nominated by either major party for vice president.

Harris ran for president on a policy platform that included a public option for healthcare, a universal paid-leave plan, and salary increases for teachers.

During the primary, Insider polling found that voters viewed Harris as among the most progressive candidates in the field and among the most prepared for the presidency.