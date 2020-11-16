Hayk Babayan has been appointed Commander of the Internal Troops of the RA Police

The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan signed a decree on appointing Hayk Babayan Commander of the RA Police Troops, Deputy Chief of Police. “Armenpress” was informed about this from the Public Relations Department of the RA President’s Office.



“Based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, in accordance with Article 133, Part 1 of the Constitution, as well as Article 13, Part 4 of the Law on Service in the Police. To appoint Hayk Babayan Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, Deputy Chief of Police, “the RA President’s decree reads.



By another presidential decree, Gurgen Dallakyan was relieved of the post of Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, Acting Deputy Chief of Police.

